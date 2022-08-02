S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of S4 Capital plc (LON:SFOR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 623 ($7.63).

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFOR shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 550 ($6.74) to GBX 360 ($4.41) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($7.84) price target on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Numis Securities decreased their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 450 ($5.51) to GBX 215 ($2.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get S4 Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at S4 Capital

In related news, insider Scott Spirit acquired 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.64) per share, for a total transaction of £49,599 ($60,775.64).

S4 Capital Price Performance

S4 Capital Company Profile

Shares of SFOR opened at GBX 130.60 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £726.25 million and a PE ratio of -12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.44. S4 Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 110.39 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 878 ($10.76). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 226.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 341.43.

(Get Rating)

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Content, Data & Digital Media, and Technology Services. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.