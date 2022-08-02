Doximity (DOCS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Doximity to post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Doximity has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.17 million. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Doximity to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DOCS stock opened at $42.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.16, a PEG ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.78. Doximity has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.11.

In other Doximity news, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.19 per share, with a total value of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 197,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,363,190.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 45.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in Doximity by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Doximity by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Doximity in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Doximity by 1,611.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Doximity by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOCS. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Doximity in a research note on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Doximity from $81.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Doximity presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

