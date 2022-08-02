Aptinyx (APTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Aptinyx to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aptinyx to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aptinyx Trading Down 8.2 %
APTX opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. Aptinyx has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $3.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 22.49, a current ratio of 22.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aptinyx by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after purchasing an additional 152,943 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Aptinyx by 203.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 147,357 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 140,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptinyx during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 84.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 17,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.97% of the company’s stock.
Aptinyx Company Profile
Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.
