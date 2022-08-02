Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $52.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

POR has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lowered Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an underperform rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

NYSE POR opened at $52.15 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $45.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $591.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.67 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a $0.4525 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 67.54%.

Insider Activity at Portland General Electric

In other news, Director Dawn L. Farrell acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.52 per share, for a total transaction of $194,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,499.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Portland General Electric

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $3,615,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Featured Stories

