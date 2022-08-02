PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $120.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $112.00 to $100.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $145.00 and set a maintains rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $142.60.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $88.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.02 and its 200-day moving average is $99.40. PayPal has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $102.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.