FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

FedNat Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. FedNat has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.

Get FedNat alerts:

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedNat

About FedNat

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of FedNat by 50.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 67,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 22,442 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of FedNat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedNat by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 459,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the period. 37.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FedNat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedNat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.