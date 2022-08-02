FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
FedNat Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:FNHC opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. FedNat has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $3.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.82.
FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter. FedNat had a negative return on equity of 185.40% and a negative net margin of 46.44%. The business had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.35) EPS.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedNat
About FedNat
FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.
