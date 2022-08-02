First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Price Target Raised to $43.00

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of First Bancorp stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average is $39.72. First Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.08%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Dexter V. Perry purchased 973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $33,840.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,208.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carlie C. Mclamb, Jr. acquired 1,238 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.99 per share, with a total value of $44,555.62. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,949.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dexter V. Perry acquired 973 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $33,840.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,208.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,524,000 after purchasing an additional 35,548 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $883,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in First Bancorp by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

