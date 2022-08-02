Stifel Nicolaus Lowers PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target to $9.00

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital started coverage on PlayAGS in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on PlayAGS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on PlayAGS from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on PlayAGS from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Shares of AGS stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $4.21 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.37.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 44.92% and a negative net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in PlayAGS in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in PlayAGS by 90.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,049,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,671,000 after acquiring an additional 970,907 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 8.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 101.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 157,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 79,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

