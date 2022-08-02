AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Robert W. Baird

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on AptarGroup from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AptarGroup from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.50.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $108.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.09. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $94.03 and a 52-week high of $136.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.90.

AptarGroup Dividend Announcement

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Gael Touya sold 59,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.98, for a total value of $6,437,666.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,706.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of AptarGroup

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 58.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AptarGroup in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 129.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

