St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Short Interest Update

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,400 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the June 30th total of 429,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 467.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STJPF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,600 ($19.61) to GBX 1,370 ($16.79) in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,650 ($20.22) to GBX 1,205 ($14.77) in a report on Friday, June 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1,767.00 target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,581.71.

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its 200-day moving average is $16.82. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of $12.18 and a 52-week high of $23.86.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

