Short Interest in Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF) Drops By 22.3%

Swiss Life Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWSDF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a drop of 22.3% from the June 30th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 188.0 days.

Swiss Life Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SWSDF opened at $491.00 on Tuesday. Swiss Life has a 1 year low of $408.91 and a 1 year high of $664.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $504.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $573.61.

Swiss Life Company Profile

Swiss Life Holding AG provides life insurance, risk, pensions, and financial solutions for private and corporate clients. It operates through Switzerland, France, Germany, International, and Asset Managers segments. The company offers a range of life, pension, health, annuity, and investment-type policies to groups and individuals, as well as disability coverage.

