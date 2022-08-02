Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Forward Industries from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Forward Industries Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.59. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $2.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Industries

Forward Industries ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,400 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management owned 4.94% of Forward Industries worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.88% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

Further Reading

