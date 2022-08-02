Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Global Indemnity Group Price Performance

Shares of Global Indemnity Group stock opened at $25.95 on Monday. Global Indemnity Group has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.24.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $130.46 million during the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 1.80%.

Global Indemnity Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is presently 175.44%.

In other news, Director Seth Gersch bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, for a total transaction of $79,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,396.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,427,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through Commercial Specialty; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance Operations segments. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property, general liability, casualty, and professional lines products.



