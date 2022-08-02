MultiPlan (MPLN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. MultiPlan has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 6.99%.

MultiPlan Stock Performance

MultiPlan stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of -0.06. MultiPlan has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MultiPlan

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in MultiPlan in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MultiPlan by 43.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 518,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 157,864 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MultiPlan by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,604,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,909,000 after acquiring an additional 447,461 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MultiPlan in the first quarter valued at about $3,744,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MultiPlan by 14.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,312,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,824,000 after acquiring an additional 283,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPLN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

About MultiPlan

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.

