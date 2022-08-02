MultiPlan (MPLN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. MultiPlan has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $298.05 million for the quarter. MultiPlan had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 6.99%.
MultiPlan Stock Performance
MultiPlan stock opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of -0.06. MultiPlan has a fifty-two week low of $3.25 and a fifty-two week high of $8.11.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MPLN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MultiPlan from $6.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.
About MultiPlan
MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services, which reduce medical costs through data-driven algorithms that detect claims over-charges and recommend or negotiate reimbursement; network-based services that reduce medical costs through contracted discounts with healthcare providers; and payment and revenue integrity services, which reduce medical costs by identifying and removing improper and unnecessary charges paid during the claim.
