Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $26.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average of $20.22. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.39 and a 52 week high of $26.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.39 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Napco Security Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 32.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

