Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) PT Lowered to $51.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LNW. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $49.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.70. Light & Wonder has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $90.20.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.35 million. Light & Wonder had a net margin of 16.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Light & Wonder will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

