Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) PT Lowered to $51.00

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on LNW. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Light & Wonder from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th.
Light & Wonder Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LNW opened at $49.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.70. Light & Wonder has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $90.20.
About Light & Wonder
Light & Wonder, Inc develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.
