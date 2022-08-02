PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect PROCEPT BioRobotics to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. On average, analysts expect PROCEPT BioRobotics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 0.3 %
PRCT opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.87. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45.
Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,275,000 after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 286,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRCT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.
About PROCEPT BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.