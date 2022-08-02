PROCEPT BioRobotics (PRCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect PROCEPT BioRobotics to post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. On average, analysts expect PROCEPT BioRobotics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 0.3 %

PRCT opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a current ratio of 20.87. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a fifty-two week low of $15.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day moving average is $31.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at PROCEPT BioRobotics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $719,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,983,461.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,275,000 after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 352,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,486 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 286,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRCT shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.71.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

See Also

