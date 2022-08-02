Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Price Target Lowered to $35.00 at Cowen

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on COHU. B. Riley cut Cohu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cohu from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet raised Cohu from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cohu from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $37.63.

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $29.15 on Monday. Cohu has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $39.86. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.91.

Insider Activity

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.18. Cohu had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. The business had revenue of $217.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cohu will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,800.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $301,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 62,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,800.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,652 shares of company stock worth $403,427 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,789,000 after acquiring an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,049,000 after acquiring an additional 21,908 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cohu by 15.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,801,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 382,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Cohu by 8.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,109,000 after acquiring an additional 186,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cohu by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,661,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,167,000 after acquiring an additional 137,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.