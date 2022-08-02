Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Up 0.4 %

HWBK opened at $25.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.40. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $27.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.92.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.87 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 28.79%.

Hawthorn Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

In other news, Director Frank E. Burkhead acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.95 per share, with a total value of $26,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,388.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hawthorn Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $733,000. Finally, Sonen Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $698,000. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

