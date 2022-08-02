R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on R1 RCM from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.

R1 RCM Stock Up 1.0 %

RCM stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57.

Institutional Trading of R1 RCM

R1 RCM ( NASDAQ:RCM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that R1 RCM will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,794 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 35,803 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 461,450 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

