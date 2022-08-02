R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the healthcare provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on RCM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on R1 RCM from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded R1 RCM from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.33.
R1 RCM Stock Up 1.0 %
RCM stock opened at $25.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.91. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57.
Institutional Trading of R1 RCM
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,331 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 121,794 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 141,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 35,803 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 461,450 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $11,762,000 after purchasing an additional 25,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in R1 RCM by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
R1 RCM Company Profile
R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and medical groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.
