Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Provident Financial to $15.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PROV opened at $14.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200 day moving average is $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $106.80 million, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.52. Provident Financial has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $17.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Provident Financial stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,604 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 4.83% of Provident Financial worth $5,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

