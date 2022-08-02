StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Fuwei Films Price Performance
Shares of Fuwei Films stock opened at $7.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.32. Fuwei Films has a 1 year low of $4.40 and a 1 year high of $11.04.
About Fuwei Films
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fuwei Films (FFHL)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Fuwei Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuwei Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.