B. Riley Cuts The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Price Target to $17.50

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $19.50 to $17.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

The Arena Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AREN opened at $10.11 on Monday. The Arena Group has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84.

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Arena Group will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 47,649 shares of The Arena Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $630,396.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,208,611 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,923.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,830,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in The Arena Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

