B. Riley Cuts The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Price Target to $17.50

The Arena Group (NYSE:ARENGet Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $19.50 to $17.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

The Arena Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AREN opened at $10.11 on Monday. The Arena Group has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84.

The Arena Group (NYSE:ARENGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Arena Group will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 47,649 shares of The Arena Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $630,396.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,208,611 shares in the company, valued at $15,989,923.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,830,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in The Arena Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000.

About The Arena Group

The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.

