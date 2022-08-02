B. Riley Cuts The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN) Price Target to $17.50

The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by B. Riley from $19.50 to $17.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
The Arena Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AREN opened at $10.11 on Monday. The Arena Group has a 52 week low of $7.50 and a 52 week high of $15.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84.
The Arena Group (NYSE:AREN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $48.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Arena Group will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Arena Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,830,000. Finally, Invenire Partners LP purchased a new stake in The Arena Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000.
About The Arena Group
The Arena Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates digital media platform the United States and internationally. The company offers the Platform, a proprietary online publishing platform comprising publishing tools, video platforms, social distribution channels, newsletter technology, machine learning content recommendations, notifications, and other technology.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The Arena Group (AREN)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for The Arena Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Arena Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.