First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) PT Raised to $17.00

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by B. Riley from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FCF opened at $14.94 on Monday. First Commonwealth Financial has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,993,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,147,000 after purchasing an additional 180,138 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,916,000 after purchasing an additional 524,228 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,983,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,482,950 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,374,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.56% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.