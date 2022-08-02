Orchid Island Capital (ORC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:ORC opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.31. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.17.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -50.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Orchid Island Capital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 50.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,183,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,097,000 after buying an additional 3,406,623 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 17.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,541,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 380,388 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 476,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 28,074 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 453,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 80,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.