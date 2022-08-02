Orchid Island Capital (ORC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:ORC opened at $3.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.31. Orchid Island Capital has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $5.17.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is -50.00%.
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
