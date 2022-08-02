Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) Research Coverage Started at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on Embecta in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an underperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Embecta alerts:

Embecta Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EMBC opened at $29.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.67. Embecta has a 52 week low of $23.62 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Embecta Company Profile

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing their diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.