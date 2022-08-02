RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.05.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.32%.

In related news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley purchased 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.88 per share, with a total value of $25,256.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 84,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders bought a total of 145,329 shares of company stock valued at $128,182 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 41,918 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

