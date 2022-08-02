Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given New €23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €51.00 ($52.58) to €23.00 ($23.71) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FMS. DZ Bank lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.01.

Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $18.35 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

