Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Given New €23.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €51.00 ($52.58) to €23.00 ($23.71) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on FMS. DZ Bank lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.01.
Shares of NYSE FMS opened at $18.35 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $40.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS)
