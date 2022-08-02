Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Gencor Industries Price Performance

NASDAQ:GENC opened at $9.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.20 million, a PE ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 0.50.

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries

About Gencor Industries

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 26.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Gencor Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. 41.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

See Also

