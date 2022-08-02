Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Gencor Industries Price Performance
NASDAQ:GENC opened at $9.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.22. Gencor Industries has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.20 million, a PE ratio of 69.29 and a beta of 0.50.
Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Gencor Industries had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $30.65 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Gencor Industries
About Gencor Industries
Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gencor Industries (GENC)
- MarketBeat Podcast: Find Investing Opportunities For The Rest of 2022
- The Colgate-Palmolive Growth Outlook Brightens
- Deep Value High Yield Newell Brands Is Ready To Bottom
- These Stocks Outperformed Last Time There Was A Recession
- Does Rivian’s Stock Still Have A Future?
Receive News & Ratings for Gencor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gencor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.