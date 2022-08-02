Raymond James Raises Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target to $93.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $82.47 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.20 and its 200 day moving average is $77.24. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $63.90 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $283.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Homestead Advisers Corp raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

