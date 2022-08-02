Everi (NYSE:EVRI) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Everi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.75.

NYSE EVRI opened at $19.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. Everi has a 12-month low of $15.05 and a 12-month high of $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.31 and its 200-day moving average is $19.10.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 98.81%. The company had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everi will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $25,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $928,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Everi news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $979,868. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at $928,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 212.6% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Everi by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

