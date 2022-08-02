Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY) Short Interest Down 34.2% in July

Uranium Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:UROY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,600 shares, a drop of 34.2% from the June 30th total of 556,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 484,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Uranium Royalty Stock Down 1.7 %

UROY opened at $2.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.20 and a beta of 1.59. Uranium Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 121.52 and a current ratio of 276.06.

Get Uranium Royalty alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uranium Royalty

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Royalty during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Foresight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uranium Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Uranium Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Uranium Royalty by 50.0% during the first quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uranium Royalty Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Uranium Royalty from $5.00 to $5.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

(Get Rating)

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the McArthur River, Cigar Lake, Roughrider, Diabase, and Dawn Lake projects in Saskatchewan, Canada; Anderson and Workman Creek projects in Arizona; Lance and Reno Creek projects in Wyoming; Church Rock and Roca Honda projects in New Mexico; Dewey-Burdock project in South Dakota; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Langer Heinrich project in Namibia; and Michelin project in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.