Alight (ALIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%.
Alight Stock Performance
Shares of Alight stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.66. Alight has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alight to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.
