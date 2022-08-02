Alight (ALIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter. Alight had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.33%.

Alight Stock Performance

Shares of Alight stock opened at $7.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.66. Alight has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alight

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALIT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alight by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Alight by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at about $569,000. 66.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Alight to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Alight to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc operates as a cloud-based provider of integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

Featured Stories

