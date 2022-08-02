Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,378 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.08% of Zumiez worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Zumiez by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in Zumiez in the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Zumiez by 139.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,784 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

ZUMZ opened at $26.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $524.45 million, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.53. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $55.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.26.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $220.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ZUMZ shares. TheStreet cut Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com cut Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

