Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,446 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Meritage Homes by 178.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Meritage Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet cut Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Meritage Homes from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.75.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Meritage Homes stock opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 0.74. Meritage Homes Co. has a one year low of $62.51 and a one year high of $125.01.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.86 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 29.09% and a net margin of 16.53%. Meritage Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

