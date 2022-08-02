Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,948 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,214 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned approximately 0.12% of First Financial worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of THFF. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in First Financial by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in First Financial by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 91,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in First Financial by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,060 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its stake in First Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 118,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of THFF opened at $47.11 on Tuesday. First Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.51 and a twelve month high of $47.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $585.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.63.

First Financial ( NASDAQ:THFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. First Financial had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $50.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from First Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. First Financial’s payout ratio is presently 22.69%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on THFF. Raymond James downgraded shares of First Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

