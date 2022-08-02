Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Insperity by 294.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Insperity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Insperity in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

NSP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.33.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 32,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $3,504,815.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 620,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,700,475.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NSP opened at $111.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.99. Insperity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.94 and a 1 year high of $129.32.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 244.01%. Insperity’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

