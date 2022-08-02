Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,800 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the June 30th total of 998,500 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock opened at $3.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $125.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 12.28, a current ratio of 12.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $11.57.

Get Viracta Therapeutics alerts:

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. As a group, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Viracta Therapeutics

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

In related news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $25,007.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,767. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,912 shares of company stock worth $35,933. Company insiders own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viracta Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

Viracta Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viracta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viracta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.