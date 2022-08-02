Short Interest in VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Rises By 44.2%

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,540,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the June 30th total of 5,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

VNET Group Trading Down 8.3 %

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. VNET Group has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $689.03 million, a PE ratio of -26.28 and a beta of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $259.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.17 million. VNET Group had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VNET Group will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

A number of analysts recently commented on VNET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,614,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,590 shares during the period. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,488,010 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,497,000 after acquiring an additional 425,307 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VNET Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,344,843 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,500,000 after acquiring an additional 340,918 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of VNET Group in the first quarter worth approximately $14,191,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VNET Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,329,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $21,031,000 after buying an additional 98,854 shares during the last quarter.

VNET Group Company Profile

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

Featured Articles

