Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Products Partners to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EPD opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day moving average is $25.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.14%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.35%.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.64 per share, with a total value of $450,342.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $31,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Cadence Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.63.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

