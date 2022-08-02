Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.12% of Barrett Business Services worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC now owns 31,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 51,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,884,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BBSI opened at $81.80 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.76 and a 52-week high of $86.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.18 and a 200-day moving average of $71.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.78 million, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.67. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary Kramer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.13 per share, with a total value of $70,130.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,416,048.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBSI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.33.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

Further Reading

