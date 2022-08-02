Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 10,000 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in GDS were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in GDS by 207.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Long Corridor Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in GDS by 33.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new stake in GDS in the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in GDS by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GDS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of GDS from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Nomura downgraded shares of GDS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of GDS from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 0.77. GDS Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $19.83 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.13). GDS had a negative net margin of 18.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $353.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.91 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

