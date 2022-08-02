New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 8,562 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,562 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $28,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 8,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

BR opened at $161.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.40 and a twelve month high of $185.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.94%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.