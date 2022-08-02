New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $33.70 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $33,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $78.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 5.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DHI. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $103.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $82.50 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.14.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Featured Articles

