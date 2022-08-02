New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 4,717 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 280,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,717 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $33,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Garmin by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,187,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,795,761,000 after acquiring an additional 123,057 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Garmin by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,699,383 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $912,261,000 after acquiring an additional 111,459 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Garmin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,696,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $775,734,000 after acquiring an additional 918,937 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Garmin by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,062,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $280,850,000 after acquiring an additional 68,549 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Garmin by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,998,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $272,083,000 after acquiring an additional 568,572 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $98.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.63. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $92.31 and a 12 month high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total value of $1,573,665.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,231,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GRMN. TheStreet cut shares of Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “maintains” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down from $115.00) on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.80.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

