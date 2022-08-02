New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 1,258 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,311 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,258 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVR were worth $28,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NVR by 576.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in NVR by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,205,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NVR by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NVR by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $912,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its position in NVR by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,761,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

NVR Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NVR opened at $4,419.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.99. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,576.01 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4,235.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4,564.47.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $123.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $126.82 by ($3.17). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $82.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 512.93 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,435.03, for a total transaction of $7,952,008.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,954,524.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVR to $4,580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,900.00 to $4,330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,100.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,577.50.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.