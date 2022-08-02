New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 293 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in GATX were worth $30,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of GATX during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of GATX by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in GATX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in GATX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of GATX stock opened at $99.36 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 0.99. GATX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.50 and a 1-year high of $127.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.17). GATX had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on GATX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of GATX from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.50.

GATX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GATX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.