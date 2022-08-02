C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 263,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 16,344 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $28,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,078,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,945,815,000 after purchasing an additional 397,354 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 10,588,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,690,000 after purchasing an additional 77,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,315,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,007,612,000 after purchasing an additional 115,771 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,152,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $446,940,000 after purchasing an additional 46,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $288,193,000 after purchasing an additional 40,384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 21,694 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.46, for a total value of $2,418,013.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,242,250.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Biesterfeld, Jr. sold 4,286 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $467,174.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,795,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,625 shares of company stock worth $4,080,917. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $109.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.27. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $115.99.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 53.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.10.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.