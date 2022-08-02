New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 8,622 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 99,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,622 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $29,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,644,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,104,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,265,288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,514,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth $333,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,083,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,658,000 after purchasing an additional 342,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,318,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,105,000 after purchasing an additional 308,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $403.00 to $381.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $312.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna raised EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on EPAM Systems from $350.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $431.50.

Shares of EPAM stock opened at $366.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $329.18. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.59 and a 12 month high of $725.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 400 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,270. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $493,710 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

