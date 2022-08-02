New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 20,992 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,163,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 20,992 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $30,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Old Republic International by 159.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in Old Republic International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ORI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.8 %

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

Shares of ORI stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Insider Activity

In other Old Republic International news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 9,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Stories

